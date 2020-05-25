TBI investigating officer involved shooting in Hawkins County

At the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night in Hawkins County.

TBI said in a statement that preliminary information indicates at 9:30 p.m. May 24, a deputy with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office observed what appeared to be an abandoned car in the VFW Auxiliary parking lot, located at 200 N VFW Road in Bulls Gap.

Investigators said while the deputy was investigating the vehicle, the deputy heard a female call out to him. The deputy made contact with the woman who stated her husband, identified as 44 year-old Michael Snyder.

Police say that Snyder walked into a nearby wooded area and mentioned harming himself. Snyder’s had an active warrant out of Hamblen County for Failure to Appear.

Additional Hawkins County deputies, along with a K9 team from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene to assist in searching for Snyder.

Deputies located Snyder a short distance away and discovered he had climbed a tree. TBI said that at some point during the confrontation, Snyder reportedly fired a weapon at deputies. One Hawkins County deputy and the Greene County deputy returned fire, striking him. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured during the incident.