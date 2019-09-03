TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Sullivan Co.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they are investigating an incident that led to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office received information around 1 p.m. of a male who had active warrants in the area of Highway 75.

Deputies said they initiated a traffic stop but the driver, identified as Attilio Gilmartin,30, failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit along Highway 75.

Officials said, during the pursuit, Gilmartin reportedly fired shots at deputies and continued to drive along Highway 394.

Gilmartin continued to flee from deputies until he reached Silver Grove Road. Deputies ordered him from the vehicle, according to reports.

Deputies said Gilmartin reportedly grabbed a gun and fired shots at officers while exiting the vehicle.

Sullivan County deputies returned fire, striking Gilmartin who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports.

SCSO officials said no officers were injured during the incident.

TBI said this remains an active and ongoing investigation. According to TBI policy, the identity of the officer will not be released.

