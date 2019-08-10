One dead following officer-involved shooting in Bradley Co.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations says agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bradley County, that left one man dead.

Deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an unwanted armed person in a home.

Officials say while the officers were in route to the scene, the call was updated to a stabbing incident.

Deputies say when they arrived the man was still armed. Police had to tase the individual to try and subdue him, according to reports.

When the subject could not be stopped a deputy fired at the man. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports.

Police identified the man as Manuel Charles, 57.

TBI says this in an active and ongoing investigation. TBI does not identify officers involved in these types of incident. More updates to come.

