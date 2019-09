The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a teen from Haywood County Tennessee.

Officials are asking for help locating 16-year-old Gregory Shelton who was last seen on Tuesday.

TBI said that Shelton has a known medical condition and is without his medication.

To help: Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office (731-772-2112) or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.