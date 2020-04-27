TBI issues endangered child alert for missing 9-year-old

9-year-old Danica Ashley Smith was last seen Sunday in Meigs County. / Source: TBI
MEIGS CO. Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 9-year-old girl on Monday.

Danica Ashley Smith was last seen Sunday in Meigs County. The child is believed to be with her non-custodial father Daniel Ingle, who is wanted for kidnapping by the Meigs Co Sheriff’s Office.

If you have seen Danica or know any information about where she might be, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-334-5268.

