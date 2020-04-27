TBI issues endangered child alert for missing 9-year-old

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 9-year-old girl on Monday.

Danica Ashley Smith was last seen Sunday in Meigs County. The child is believed to be with her non-custodial father Daniel Ingle, who is wanted for kidnapping by the Meigs Co Sheriff’s Office.

If you have seen Danica or know any information about where she might be, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-334-5268.

��ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT ��. We need your help finding 9-year-old Danica Ashley Smith, last seen Sunday in Meigs County. Danica may be with her non-custodial father Daniel Ingle. He’s wanted by Meigs Co Sheriff’s Office for kidnapping. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-334-5268. pic.twitter.com/0RhEcEszgr — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

