TBI issues endangered child alert for missing 15-year-old girl

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help in finding 15-year-old Riley Moore.

In a social media post, TBI said Moore is missing from New Johnsonville, which is in Middle Tennessee. She was last seen on Saturday wearing a jacket and jeans. She's 5'5 with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

TBI said she might be a passenger of a small red or tan 2000S model Dodge pickup truck that has extensive damage to the passenger door.

If you have seen Riley or have information about her whereabouts, call 931-296-7792 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.