TBI issues endangered child alert for two teens with East Tenn. ties

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for two teens.

TBI is searching for 15-year-old Joseph Fitzgibbon and 17-year-old Angela Helm both missing from Memphis. TBI has not said if the two disappearances are connected or if the teens know each other.

Both teens have medical conditions and are without their medications.

Both were last seen on September 1.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-901-528-2275 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

