TBI joins search for missing Unicoi County woman with dementia

Officials with the Unicoi County Sheriff's Office said officials are on the search for a missing 85-year-old woman with dementia.

Authorities are on the search for Wilma Oliver who was last seen walking from her home around 7 p.m. Thursday.

According to reports, Oliver was last seen wearing gray pants and a lime green long-sleeve shirt under a black sweater.

Unicoi County Sheriff Hensley requested the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol have also assisted with drone and helicopter searches.

The search was called off Friday night but resumed on Saturday.

Officials said cadaver dogs and a helicopter with informed cameras were used overnight but found nothing.

Investigators have expanded the search and split into two teams. Anyone who wishes to volunteer in the search effort is asked to go to the commander center at the Flag Pon Ruritan Building.

Anyone with information on Oliver’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department at 423-743-1850 or call 911.

