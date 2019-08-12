TBI offering reward in 18-year-old cold case

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation along with investigators with the Paris Police Department are seeking information in a Paris cold-case homicide.

Police say on June 8, 2001, the Paris Police Department responded to a home at 322 Rison Street in Paris, Tennessee where investigators found 72-year-old Etta Etheridge inside unresponsive.

Investigators said her death was ruled as a homicide.

Over the years that followed, TBI Agents and investigators from the Paris Police Department conducted an extensive joint investigation. Those efforts continue and have led to new evidence and leads in this active and ongoing investigation into the death of the 72-year-old.

The TBI is now offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest, prosecution, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information about the murder of Etta Etheridge is Paris is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

