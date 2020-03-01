TBI receives over 770 tips in missing case of Evelyn Boswell, reward over $61K

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said investigators have received more than 770 tips related to the search for Evelyn Boswell.

TBI investigators said they have "followed up on each one," but "there have been no confirmed sightings of Evelyn Boswell."

On February 19, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. Read the timeline of her disappearance here.

As officials continue the search for the missing child, the reward has increased to over $60 thousand. The reward for information leading authorities to find Evelyn is now $61,150, according to SCSO.

The reward was initially started by Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, when he personally contributed $1,000 on Feb. 21. The reward increased when Ballad Health donated $25,000 and CEO Adam Levine contributed $5,000.

Evelyn's grandfather, Tommy Boswell Sr., and uncle, Tommy Boswell Jr., have contributed $10,000 each to the reward.

Many Sullivan County businesses and organizations continue to add to the reward as the search continues, including Sullivan County EMS with a $1,000 contribution.

Anyone who is interested in donating is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-6064.

Anyone with any information about Evelyn's whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

