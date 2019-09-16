TBI: One man dead after officer involved shooting

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead, Monday morning.

TBI said the shooting occurred in the 200 block of Academy Street in Elizabethton around 2 a.m.

According to officials, an Elizabethton police officer was on routine patrol when he noticed suspicious activity around a vehicle on the 700 block of East Elk Avenue.

The officer said he asked the subject to identify himself. The man ran, leading officers on a foot pursuit.

TBI reports a second officer caught up to the man and attempted to take him into custody. The man reportedly pulled a gun and fired at the officer.

Reports said both officers returned fire, hitting the man. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to TBI. Officials said they are working to identify the man.

TBI said no officers were injured in the accident.

Officials said this will be an active and ongoing investigation with TBI Special Agents and a team of Forensic Scientists.

TBI policy does not allow the identity of the officers involved to be revealed.

MEDIA: TBI Agents are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Academy Street in Elizabethton. PIO @TBILeslie will provide additional details when possible. pic.twitter.com/q8cms0k1lX — TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.