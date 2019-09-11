TBI: Most Wanted suspect could be in Knoxville

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous who may be in Knoxville.

JeMichael Powell, 27, is wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office for criminal homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Investigators said information indicates Powell may be in the Knoxville or Huntsville area.

Powell was added to the TBI's Most Wanted list. A reward up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to Powell's arrest.

Powell is described as a black man who is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. Officials describe him as having black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Powell or his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-209-7296.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.