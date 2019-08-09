TBI: Capture, conviction reward increases for West Tenn. escapee

Source: TBI

Authorities in Tennessee are searching for an escaped inmate who is a suspect in the recent homicide of a Department of Correction employee.

The Tennessee Department of Correction says Watson had gained "trustee" status before his escape Wednesday. TBI agents say allowed him to leave the prison to operate the tractor he left on.

Authorities say 64-year-old Debra Johnson, a correctional administrator, was killed on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit from the State of Tennessee, Johnson died of strangulation and has been sexually assaulted, according to a report from WTVF.

TBI announced they obtained warrants for Curtis Watson on: first degree murder, especially aggravated burglary and aggravated sexual assault.

Governor Bill Lee announced a $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the inmate.

On Thursday afternoon, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and US Marshalls Office donated an additional; $10,000, bringing the total reward amount $52,000.

As of Aug. 10, the reward was raised to $57,000. The Tennessee Department of Correction added $4,500 toward the total.

TBI announced on Aug. 10 that they had received 369 tips on Watson's whereabouts but none were credible.

Former Knoxville Police Chief and current TBI director David Rausch asked the public to look out for each other as long as the inmate is on the run.

"Check on your neighbors," said Rausch. "He could be anywhere. In Tennessee or a surrounding state."

Officials said he is extremely dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach him, but call 911 immediately.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 44-year-old Curtis Ray Watson escaped Wednesday from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) outside of Memphis. WTVF reported Watson escaped using a tractor which was found a mile away from the facility.

The TBI issued a "Blue Alert," which is used to inform the public of violent suspects who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers in the line of duty.

Watson has been incarcerated since 2012 for an aggravated kidnapping conviction. Police said at the time that Watson knocked a woman over the head with an object and raped her multiple times.

TBI says Watson should be considered extremely dangerous.

The TBI has taken reported sightings of Watson, including one in Marshall County but are working to confirm that.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.