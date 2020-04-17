TBI searches for endangered teen

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced it was searching for an endangered teenager from Fentress County.

The TBI said 17-year-old Rheonna Strunk was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Friday in Jamestown. Investigators said she has a medical condition and was without her medication.

She was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt with black writing and gray sweatpants. Strunk is 5'6'' and 125 pounds.

If you've seen Strunk or have information about her whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

