TBI offers reward in search of nurse accused of raping patient at long-term care facility

WASHINGTON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) -- Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continue to search for a man wanted in connection with the rape of a patient at a long-term care facility in Washington County.
Lorenzo Barr Kamada, 36, was featured in the TBI's "Fugitive Friday" social media post for suspects on the TBI's Most Wanted list.
#FugitiveFriday: Have you seen Lorenzo Barr Kamanda?— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 5, 2020
He's wanted for the rape of a patient at a long-term care facility in Washington County.
Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with info!
Click below to learn more about Kamanda and others on our #MostWanted list. https://t.co/64vakRrn94 pic.twitter.com/LaOEFVBwz1
On Oct. 2, 2016, authorities responded to a long-term care facility after they received allegations that Kamada raped a mentally incapacitated patient.
Officials said Kamada was a Licensed Practical Nurse at the time of the reported assault.
Investigators said evidence and information were developed and a warrant was issued for Kamada's arrest.
Kamada is described as having a thick Nigerian accent and last known to live in Johnson City, Tennessee.
TBI is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to Kamada's arrest.
For more information, click here.
Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with any information.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.