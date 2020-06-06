TBI offers reward in search of nurse accused of raping patient at long-term care facility

WASHINGTON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) -- Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continue to search for a man wanted in connection with the rape of a patient at a long-term care facility in Washington County.

Lorenzo Barr Kamada, 36, was featured in the TBI's "Fugitive Friday" social media post for suspects on the TBI's Most Wanted list.

On Oct. 2, 2016, authorities responded to a long-term care facility after they received allegations that Kamada raped a mentally incapacitated patient.

Officials said Kamada was a Licensed Practical Nurse at the time of the reported assault.

Investigators said evidence and information were developed and a warrant was issued for Kamada's arrest.

Kamada is described as having a thick Nigerian accent and last known to live in Johnson City, Tennessee.

TBI is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to Kamada's arrest.

For more information, click here.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with any information.

