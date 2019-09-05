TBI searching for man linked to West Tennessee murder

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a man linked to a the death of a woman that occurred in West Tennessee.

Investigators are searching for Leslie Earl Carter, suspected in the death of a woman that occurred in Alamo earlier on September 5. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Carter is believed to be driving the victim's 2014 gray, 4-door Chevrolet Vruze with TN tag 487PWZ.

TBI said investigators obtained a warrant for first-degree murder for his arrest in connection to the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to cal 1-800-TBI-FIND.

