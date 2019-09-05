TBI searching for man linked to West Tennessee murder

Leslie Carter, pictured left, is wanted for murder out of West Tennessee. Could be driving the victim's car. The vehicle model and color is pictured here. / Source: TBI
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 10:56 PM, Sep 05, 2019

ALAMO, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a man linked to a the death of a woman that occurred in West Tennessee.

Investigators are searching for Leslie Earl Carter, suspected in the death of a woman that occurred in Alamo earlier on September 5. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Carter is believed to be driving the victim's 2014 gray, 4-door Chevrolet Vruze with TN tag 487PWZ.

TBI said investigators obtained a warrant for first-degree murder for his arrest in connection to the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to cal 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

 