TBI searching for man missing out of West Tennessee

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Camden Police Department in the search for a man missing out of the West Tennessee area.

TBI said Phillip Linville, 36, hasn't been seen since September 13. He is described as a white man, 185 pounds, 5'11" with blue eyes and brown hair.

His family told investigators he was traveling to Nashville for a job interview but have not heard from him since, which they said was unusual.

The family said he has recently displayed paranoia and schizophrenic behavior, but states he has never been known to act aggressively.

Police in Camden said, based on information from the last person to have seen him, he could be en route to Nashville or West Virginia.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Camden Police Department at 731-584-4622.

