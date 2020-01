The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they are searching for a Ripley man who has been missing since August 2019.

Michael Todd Marbry, 52, was last seen on August 6.

Marbry is described as 5’11” and 170 lbs. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about where Marbry could be should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

