TBI talks tackling drugs at media day

Knoxville media got the chance to take a tour of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Strawberry Plains headquarters.

TBI Crime Lab opened doors for media to get an inside look (Source: WVLT)

Agents talked specifically about drugs being taken off the streets of East Tennessee.

"Between about 2005 and 2015 we had about 22,000-23,000 drug cases per year statewide. That number has exploded, we're on path this year to receive almost 34,000 drug cases that's a 50 percent increase without subsequent resources or staff," said Mike Lyttle, the Assistant Director of the Forensic Services Division with the TBI.

But when it comes to marijuana, that's the number one illicit drug in the state.

What is especially difficult is distinguishing between marijuana and hemp since comes from the same plant — cannabis.

"Even a low THC hemp plant can almost identically represent, there's no way under a trained eye or even a trained microscope that you can tell the difference between high-grade marijuana. So I think that you can only imagine the investigative nightmare or hurdles that would present," said Tommy Farmer, the Special Agent in Charge over the Tennessee Dangerous Task Force.

The second most popular illicit drug is methamphetamine. Meth labs are decreasing but there's a huge increase in the number of meth cases.

"These aren't homemade meth cases anymore. These are cases that probably come from the Mexican drug cartels. They're very obviously very high purity. And we're seeing them in huge abundances," explained Lyttle.

At the rate things are going meth could be the number one street drug in Tennessee by 2020.

