Reward money for capture of Curtis Watson given to citizens

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said citizens who helped in the capture of escaped inmate Curtis Watson were given a share of the reward money.

The TBI had offered $32,250 for information leading to the arrest of Watson, who is accused of sexually assaulting and strangling a TDOC employee at her home at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary on August 7 before escaping.

TBI said "additional reward funds" will be available "pending a conviction" in the case.

