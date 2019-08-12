TDH: Hepatitis A outbreak on the rise in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health said they are working to combat a rise of Hepatitis A across the state.

Those at high risk for infection include people who abuse drugs, people experiencing homelessness and men who have sex with men.

TDH said the outbreak is associated with a high rate of hospitalizations.

The rise in Tennessee infections is connected to a large multi-state outbreak that began in early 2017, officials said.

TDH recommends that everyone receive the highly effective vaccination for Hepatitis A to help stop the spread of the disease. Additionally, they say to always wash your hands with soap and water after going to the bathroom, after changing diapers and before preparing meals for yourself and others.

"Hepatitis A is a contagious, vaccine-preventable liver infection that is spread in the feces of infected people," said TDH on their website.

To learn more about the disease and how health officials are working to combat the spread of Hepatitis A in Tennessee visit the TDH website.