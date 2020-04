The Tennessee Department of Corrections launched a COVID-19 information line for families of people in the system.

The hotline kicks off April 22 and will be a 24-hour information line. TDOC said it will be answered by a "live analyst" who will answer questions related to COVID-19 testing updates.

The line will be open seven days a week and can be reached at 1.866.858.0380.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.