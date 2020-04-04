TDOC takes action after inmate tests positive for COVID-19

An inmate at the Turney Center Industrial Complex in Only, Tenn. tested positive for COVID-19 while being treated at a local hospital for an unrelated medical issue.

Officials said the inmate was transported to the hospital on March 25. On March 30, when the inmate was scheduled to be discharged, he developed a fever and was then tested for COVID-19,

The inmate's COVID-19 test returned positive on April 3. Officials said the inmate will be held in isolation in a medical infirmary within the Tennessee Department of Corrections until he is determined to be non-infectious.

Out of an abundance of caution, two other inmates at Turney Center, who may have been in contact with the inmate, have been quarantined and are being observed for any possible symptoms.

Officials said appropriate measures have been taken to ensure the safety, health and well-being of the inmates as well as staff. Those measures follow TDOC guidelines as well as those provided by the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.