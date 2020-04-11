4 inmates in quarantine after positive COVID-19 test at Tennessee prison

An inmate at the Turney Center Industrial Complex-Annex in Only,

Tenn. tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

The inmate was placed in quarantine on April 7 after a proactive screening showed the inmate had a low-grade fever.

The following day, officials said the inmate's temperature increased and he was transported to a local hospital. On Friday, the inmate's test results for COVID-19 returned positive.

Three inmates who may have been exposed to this individual were also placed in quarantine and have not shown any symptoms at this time. The inmates will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Officials said no other inmates or staff members have currently been identified as having had close contact with the inmate.

The Tennessee Department of Health has been notified, and appropriate measures have been taken to ensure the safety, health and well-being of the inmates as well as staff. Those measures follow TDOC guidelines as well as those provided by TDH and the CDC, which include:

Frequent hand-washing

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Use social distancing

Stay home if you are sick

Clean and disinfect often

Wear protective medical masks and gloves