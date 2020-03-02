Teacher development to get boost from UT, Knox Co. partnership

The Tennessee Department of Education announced a new "Grow Your Own" partnership between Knox County Schools and the University of Tennessee to encourage aspiring educators to pursue the profession and develop a relationship of qualified teachers who are ready for the classroom.

“We are thrilled Knox County Schools and UT Knoxville are launching a Grow Your Own partnership to encourage aspiring teachers to pursue the profession,” said Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn. “All students deserve a highly-effective teacher in their classrooms, and this new Grow Your Own partnership will help ensure Knoxville has a strong local pipeline of future educators.”

The "Grow Your Own" initiative aims to increase access to and success in the teaching profession.

“At the heart of student learning is our teachers and we must ensure that there is a qualified workforce to educate the children of Knox County,” said Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas. “We appreciate our partnership with the state of Tennessee and the University of Tennessee and applaud them for recognizing this need. We’re excited to be part of an initiative that we believe will help remove barriers and motivate more young people to pursue teaching as a profession.”

The partnership will launch its first phase in the fall of 2020, with Knox County Schools committing to hire 10-15 current UT students as paraprofessionals for their internship year for the 2020-21 school year.

The UT students hired as Aspiring Teacher cohorts will receive a salary, healthcare and earn years toward retirement.

Knox County will also offer the cohorts teaching positions and signing bonuses for the 2021-22 school year, pending good standing as a paraprofessional, completing their degree and earning appropriate licensure.

“This program supports the teacher pipeline problem we see in parts of the state,” Ellen McIntyre, dean of the College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences at The University of Tennessee, Knoxville said. “But more than that, we are assured that the new teachers will be well prepared. Knox County Schools and UT Knoxville have designed an outstanding program to meet this need.”

The Aspiring Teacher cohort students, who are also eligible for UT Knoxville scholarships, are currently in a K-5/special education dual certification program and will earn their master’s degree by summer 2021 pending good standing in their program.

“Innovative programs such as “Grow Your Own” have the potential to transform the important profession of teaching and I am excited for UT Knoxville to support and grow this program,” said University of Tennessee, Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman.

UT Knoxville joins Austin Peay and Lipscomb Universities as the third higher education institution to form a Grow Your Own partnership, and the Department is continuing explore options to expand the initiative across the state.

The department also announced $1 million will be made available for teachers across the state to get a special education endorsement in order to grow the capacity of current teachers serving the needs of students.

