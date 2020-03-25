TDOE partners with PBS to deliver daily content for Tennessee students

The Tennessee Department of Education partnered with the state's PBS stations to deliver daily instructional content for Tennessee students during coronavirus school closures.

The partnership will provide all students with access to daily learning opportunities in their own homes.

Beginning April 6, Tennessee's six PBS stations-- WNPT Nashville, East Tennessee PBS, WCTE Upper Cumberland, WKNO Memphis, West TN PBS, and Chattanooga WTCI— will deliver two hours of programming with high-quality instructional content from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST. Four hours of content will also be streamed overnight, which viewers can watch live or record.

The content will be developed and provided by Tennessee educators in partnership with the TDOE to meet a critical need to ensure all students have access to high-quality learning opportunities, regardless in their home has internet connectivity or capable devices.

“This is an incredible example of Tennesseans coming together to support kids,” said Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “We are so thrilled to be partnering with PBS stations across the state to make high-quality instructional content available to all students so they can continue learning during school closures. Families and students are hungry for content right now, and we are grateful our local stations have stepped up to help fill this need.”

For additional Tennessee Department of Education guidance related to COVID-19, visit https://www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus.html.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

