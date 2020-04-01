TDOE receives waivers to help expand access to school nutrition programs

The Tennessee Department of Education was granted several key waivers from federal agencies to allow significantly more flexibility at state and local levels during school building closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Here in Tennessee, we have moved swiftly to proactively request waivers for certain federal requirements in order to remove as many barriers as possible for districts that are working hard to get services to students – and this has led to more flexibility, sooner, than most other states,” said Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “We will remain fully committed to supporting educators and school and district leaders who are doing incredible work for students and families during this time.”

Tennessee also received approval on its request to the U.S. Department of Education to waive statewide assessment, accountability and reporting requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.

To read more about the waiver requests and approval click here.

