TDOT, Campbell Co. crews talk keeping the roads clear

No snowflakes have fallen yet, but crews are preparing the salt for roadways.

Campbell Co. Roads worker attaches plow to truck (Source: WVLT)

"We have 680 roads around 700 miles that we maintain," said Ron Dilbeck, Campbell County Roads Superintendent.

Wet weather is expected to return Monday night. On Tuesday, the temperatures will begin to fall which may lead to more wintry weather by nightfall.

Dilbeck said his crews are always prepared for the worst.

"Every driver's got their route. They know where to start at," Dilbeck said. "We'll do the main roads first and when we get the main roads knocked out we'll get on secondary roads."

People who live in the area are accustomed to the winter weather. After many years, most residents said they know exactly how to prepare for the potential incoming snow.

Their approach is different than many would think. Instead of preparing before the snow, they prep during and after it falls.

"We do a little bit of salt and gravel mix. That just allows us to do more production and, you know, make it last longer," said Dilbeck.

There are 30 salt bins across 24 counties in East Tennessee but the on Knox County is the largest.

"We really haven't used very much in terms of our salt supplies, so we are pretty much fully stocked as far as that's concerned," said Mark Nagi, TDOT Spokesperson.

Nagi said any drivers that don't have to be on the roads should stay home on Tuesday.

If you do have to be on the roads, experts say give yourself plenty of room to hit the brakes in case you need to stop suddenly.

