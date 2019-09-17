TDOT and Bill Lee hold grant award presentation

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Commissioner Clay Bright and Governor Bill Lee announced the funding of $13,669,998 to be dispersed across Tennessee communities. The program's awards that took place on Monday comes from TDOT's Alternative Grant program.

Cleveland, Tenn. was one of the lucky communities to receive a portion of the grant. 1.4 million dollars was awarded to Cleveland and will be used for the construction of Phase VI of the Cleveland/Bradley County Greenway.

“Through these grants, TDOT has funded $386 million in non-traditional transportation projects,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright.

The greenway will be used to connect Willow Street to Inman Street and the Village Green Shopping Center.

“Tennessee is committed to continuing to develop safe infrastructure across our states,” Governor Lee said. “These grants will help us reach our goal of being a healthier state and will enhance the lives of Tennesseans by making our communities more accessible and livable.”

Cleveland Mayor Kevin Brooks expressed his gratitude for Governor Lee and Commissioner Bright in a press release from the city of Cleveland's office.

