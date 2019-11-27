TDOT halts lanes closures for Thanksgiving travel

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said they plan to halt all construction-related lane closures across Tennessee starting at noon Wednesday.

Construction lane closures won't resume until 6:00 a.m. on December 2.

“1.2 million motorists are expected to drive to their holiday destinations this year in Tennessee,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. “This is the most traveled holiday of the year. Halting road work during this busy time will provide maximum capacity on our highways and help alleviate congestion, especially during the predicted peak travel days of Wednesday and Sunday. TDOT’s regional HELP Trucks will also be working throughout the holiday weekend to assist with incidents that may occur along the interstates.”

Workers could still be on-site in some construction zones and drivers should continue to use caution and obey the posted speeds.

TDOT said long-term lane closures will also remain in place on some construction projects for motorists’ safety.

