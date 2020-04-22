TDOT says work zones are more dangerous than ever

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said 25 people died in work zone crashes in 2019. TDOT said drivers, passengers and workers are among those victims.

"We do a lot of work out there," Brian Harrington, Tennessee Department of Transportation Help Operator told WTVF. "We change tires, gas, move wrecks out of the way... but I'd say 40 percent of what we do out there is watch our backs."

TDOT workers said lighter traffic from the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders has led to higher driver speeds, threatening TDOT workers safety more than ever.

"People have definitely been driving faster," Harrington said. "With the lighter traffic as soon as we open it back up and the lanes are back open it's gone back to full speed traffic almost immediately."

According to TDOT, drivers will come across more road crews in the spring and summer months because the weather makes it easier for them to repair, replace and resurface roads.

A national push called 'Work Zone Awareness Week is happening from April 20 through 24 to encourage drivers to slow down and pay attention to workers on the side of the road.

TDOT said, to date, 112 workers have died in the line of duty.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

