THP: Jellico teen killed in ATV accident

A Jellico teenager was killed in an ATV accident over the weekend and another person was injured, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

Investigators responded to a reported ATV accident on October 5 on Pine Mountain Road in Campbell County.

According to THP, a 17-year-old boy was killed and an 18-year-old was injured in the accident. The report said the 17-year-old was driving and the 18-year-old was a passenger at the time of the accident.

The report said the ATV flipped when it tried to go up a steep embankment and threw the driver and passenger off the vehicle. The report said the 17-year-old hit his head and the ATV rolled on top of him.

The report said the 18-year-old passenger was transported to the Jellico ER for treatment of minor injuries. The report said neither driver nor passenger had helmets on at the time of the crash.

