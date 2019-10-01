THP: Man on the run after found with pounds of drugs

Tennesse Highway Patrol officials said they are searching for a man suspected of drug trafficking after a traffic stop Friday.

THP troopers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-75 in Monroe County.

Trooper Kevin Stroup said he noticed signs of deception from the driver and requested backup.

According to reports, the suspect fled the scene on foot during a search of the vehicle. The suspect reportedly crossed the interstate median and ran into the woods. Both troopers chased the suspect on foot and searched the wooded areas but were unable to find the suspect.

Officials said after a more detailed search of the vehicle, troopers found a backpack with nearly 4.4 pounds of crystal meth, 1.3 pounds of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana.

Troopers identified the suspect as Silvester Loyal, 28, from Atlanta, Georgia.

Criminal investigators said there are warrants out for Loyal's arrest for charges that include possession of felony meth, cocaine and marijuana trafficking, evading arrest and other traffic offenses.

THP asks anyone with information about Loyal's location to call 1-800-490-3490 and speak with Trooper Kevin Stroup.

