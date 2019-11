Investigators with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency made a special rescue on Veterans Day.

TWRA reported that officers Barry Baird and Mike Buckner along with THP "rescued our Nation's symbol this #VeteransDay."

TWRA reported that the bald eagle was taken in for evaluation on November 11.

"We'll give you updates as we receive them," TWRA said.

