THP: Trooper ran over unresponsive man while on patrol

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a trooper ran over an unresponsive man on Highway 41 while on patrol Sunday.

According to WTVF, dispatch received a call about a man lying in the road in the 2700 block of Highway 41. Trooper John-Mark Tarr was on patrol in the area when it came in.

WTVF reported that the driver who called in flashed their lights at Tarr to get his attention, and Tarr unintentionally ran over the body in the road.

Investigators said Trooper Tarr called for an ambulance. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

THP said the investigation remains ongoing.

