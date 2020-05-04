"Please don't let me die:" Tennessee trooper rescues drowning boater

An off-duty Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper rescued a Nashville boater Saturday morning.

According to THP, Lieutenant Charlie Caplinger was participating in a fishing tournament with his partner, Mike Redmon, around 10 a.m. Saturday when he heard a man yelling for help. The two looked up to see a man about 100 yards away waving for help, and they immediately responded.

When they approached the man's boat, he told Caplinger that his son had fallen into the water and could not swim. His son appearing to be in his late 20s to early 30s and was not wearing a life jacket.

The son was hanging on a thorn-covered tree, as Lt. Caplinger and the man's father attempted to lift the son back onto the boat.

Lt. Caplinger's fishing partner Mike, held onto the front of the boat to keep it from going further underwater, and threw the Lieutenant a life jacket for the son.

Caplinger instructed Mike to put the boats together and push the boats to shallow water until the son could possibly stand on the bottom of the lake. Mike was able to push them to the bank, but the son was too exhausted to stand or move.

Lt. Caplinger described the son's lips as purple and he kept saying "Please don't let me die"

After pulling the son to safety back on the boat, the family declined for an ambulance to be called as the son warmed up and became more coherent.

Lt. Caplinger reportedly checked on the son's condition twice since the incident, and he is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.