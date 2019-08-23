THP arrest Tennessee man for making terror threats

A man is behind bars after an email sent threatened violence against the state capitol.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security received an email from a Nashville TV station alerting that they received a threating email from a man named Nathan Semans.

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) said in a release that in the email, Semans expressed his displeasure towards President Trump stating, “Look if you don’t run story I’m going to state capital to blow someone’s brain out. I don’t look good at the moment cause the tyranny of what trump did, the nature of this call is secret. You think I’m kidding trump belongs in the dumpster from a cool kid. Knock it off I’m human. I’ll immediately leave this country on a double once my passport clears, I’m sick of this nonsense and bologna hanging around that trumps the perfect American, hallelujah against trump I recommend you forward to the table of the news room or I join ISIS to seek revenge.”

THP made contact with Semans on Thursday, August 22 at his Waverly residence where he admitted he made the threat and the claim about joining ISIS. Semans told investors that he didn’t own any guns, was apologetic and called the station back saying he was just kidding.

THP investigators consulted with the District Attorney's office to charge Semans with “Commission of Act of Terrorism,” which is a Class A Felony.

Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security leadership was briefed on the situation, Semans’ past criminal history, along with the recommendation by the DA’s office and elected to have THP Special Operations execute the arrest and search warrants.

Around 10:45 p.m. Thursday THP Special Operations served the warrants on Semans and he was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to Humphreys County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

The United States Secret Service will be following up with Nathan Semans.

