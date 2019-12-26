THP captain resigns after sexual relationship with dispatcher investigated

A Tennessee Highway Patrol captain has resigned following an investigation into a relationship he had with a subordinate for several years.

WTVC-TV reports that audio recordings obtained through a public records request show that Captain Jeffrey Mosley confirmed the sexual relationship with a dispatcher while being questioned by investigators.

Investigators concluded that Mosley met with a dispatcher at a motel several times while he was still on duty, in uniform and driving a state-issued vehicle.

He also said he swapped nude photos with the dispatcher. Mosley resigned Dec.5, the same day he was questioned in the investigation

