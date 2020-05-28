THP identifies suspects involved in chase

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two suspects involved in a pursuit in Knox County Thursday, May 21.

The suspects were identified as 46-year-old Misty Ellis of Morristown and 30-year-old Erson Maras of Gallatin.

THP said on Thursday, May 21, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on Interstate 40 due to a traffic violation. The driver did not pull over and led officers on a pursuit into Fall Branch where troopers said they lost sight of the vehicle.

"After troopers lost sight of the fleeing vehicle they disengaged and discontinued the pursuit." THP wrote in a release.

Ellis was identified after being arrested in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. She was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police on Saturday, May 23, where she is waiting to be extradited back to Tennessee.

Maras was involved in another pursuit on May 26 in Morristown. During the chase, the suspect reportedly crashed in front of UPS on East Morris Blvd. He was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

Misty Ellis is charged with Felony Evading Law Enforcement and Erson Maras is facing pending charges from the hospital including Possession of a handgun by convicted felon and Felony Evading Law Enforcement.

