THP recovers stolen airplane

Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol recovered an aircraft following a burglary that occurred in July in Jackson County, according to a release from THP.

Officials said the airplane, which was unregistered, was last known to be on a custom trailer for transport. It was recovered in Putnam County on October 1.

THP said troopers and deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department and officials with the Tennessee Department of Revenue helped in the recovery.

THP said this was possibly their Criminal Investigation Division's first stolen aircraft recovery.

The investigation is ongoing.

