THP stops domestic assault on I-40, seizes drugs from vehicle

According to a release from Tennessee Highway Patrol, officers were able to stop a domestic assault happening inside a vehicle traveling west on I-40 through Knoxville.

THP said they received a call from the victim on Thursday while she was inside a vehicle. Dispatchers said they listened as a woman was being struck and held against her will, she left the phone line open even though she could not speak.

With no vehicle description to go on, the car was able to pass through Knoxville undetected.

An officer then parked his car along I-40 west at the 345-mile marker with sirens blaring. Dispatchers were listening on the other end for the vehicle to drive passed the sirens. When the vehicle passed, officers were able to determine their location and pulled the vehicle over.

The driver, 52-year-old Jerry York of Cookeville was seen throwing meth into the back seat of the vehicle, according to the release.

York was given a field sobriety test which officers said he failed. He was taken into custody and charged with DUI driving on a revoked license, tampering with evidence, manufacturing sale and delivery of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Other felony charges are pending. He is being held on bonds totaling $20,000.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed two more bags of meth weighing approximately three grams located in the purse of 44-year-old Joann Sparks of Cookeville, Tennessee. Sparks was arrested and charged with manufacturing sale and delivery of methamphetamine.

