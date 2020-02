East Tennessee officials are warning drivers about icy and slick roads.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to warn drivers about icy roads.

Knox County officials said that several roads are icy:

6800 block of Ball Camp Pike

Emory Road at Sharp Road

Roberts Road between McGinnis and Sunrise

Piney Grove at Amherst.

