Millions of opioid pills sold at Knoxville Food City prompts state lawsuit

A lawsuit filed by the State of Tennessee's Attorney General is targeting a drug company over allegations that they are generating and prolonging the ongoing opioid epidemic in Tennessee.

The lawsuit filed in Knox County by Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III alleges a disproportionate amount of opioid pills were sold to the Food City located in Bearden, totaling more than 8.5 million immediate-release oxycodone 30 mg pills.

“Our office has conducted an extensive investigation into AmerisourceBergen’s unlawful conduct,” said General Slatery. “We believe the company actively subverted and exploited its unique position in the opioid supply chain and its market power to maximize profits. The numbers don’t lie. Amerisource made billions. On the other hand, Tennessee has to deal with the consequences of a public health crisis whose severity and destruction I find really hard to describe.”