TN Department of Health confirms two pediatric deaths from flu

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed that two children have died from the flu this season.

Officials said one of the deaths happened in the Middle Grand Division and the other in the East Grand Division of the state, WJHL reported.

TDH officials remind residents that the flu vaccine is free at most local health departments. They encourage people to stay at home when sick, cough or sneeze into a sleeve and practice good hand hygiene.

