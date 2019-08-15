TN Ready results have been released to the state

The Tennessee Department of Education has released the results for the 2019 TN Ready Test.

In a media release from Knox County Schools, the district was said to show the highest level of growth. This is the ninth year in a row that the district received an overall Tennessee Value-Added composite score of 5. This is the highest level of growth a system can be rewarded.

In Knox County, both middle and high schools improved in English/language scores, whereas elementary went down this year. However, all three improved in their math scores for the 2019 test.

Superintendent Bob Thomas released a statement saying, “While celebrating the strides we have made, we are already beginning the work at a district and school level to identify and address areas that need improvement,” Superintendent Bob Thomas said. “We remain committed to providing the best educational opportunities for all of our students.

“Overall, I am very pleased with the results and I commend our educators and students for their hard work and commitment. From graduation rates to the number of Ready Graduates to gains across many grade levels and subject areas, these scores highlight the positive momentum within Knox County Schools.”

Below is a list of Knox and surrounding counties and their rankings for the TN Ready test.

Districts Designated as Exemplary:

Clinton (Anderson County)

Alcoa (Blount County)

Maryville (Blount County)

Loudon County

Districts Designated as Advanced:

Anderson County

Oak Ridge (Anderson County)

Blount County

Claiborne County

Hamblen County

Jefferson County

Lenoir City (Loudon County)

Monroe County

Sweetwater (Monroe County)

Districts Designated as Satisfactory:

Campbell County

Grainger County

Knox County

Morgan County

Sevier County

Union County

Districts Designated as In Need of Improvement:

Hancock County

For a full list of districts and their rankings visit the Tennessee Department of Educations website here.

