A Tennessee lawmaker has introduced a bill to eliminate sales tax for groceries for two months of 2020.

Representative Patsy Hazelwood, of Signal Mountain, recently introduced HB 1697.

According to the legislation, it would exempt "the retail sale of food and food ingredients from sales tax for the months of June and July in 2020."

The bill was filed on January 16.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.