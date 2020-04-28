Tennessee health department reveals COVID-19 hotspots by county

The Tennessee Department of Health released a map showing the COVID-19 hotspots across the state by county.

Shelby and Davidson counties are considered the biggest hotspots on the map with 2,376 cases in Shelby County and 2,383 cases in Davidson County. Following those counties, Sumner County has 608, Bledsoe County has 589, Rutherford County has 434, Williamson County has 399, Wilson County has 249 and Knox County has 214 cases.

The Knox County Health Department also breaks down the hotspot areas within the county by zipcode:

37919: 23 cases

37923: 19 cases

37922: 16 cases

37920: 15 cases

37932: 14 cases

37921: 13 cases

37917: 13 cases

37934: 12 cass

37931: 10 cases

All other areas had cases less than 10 according to the data provided by the health department. You can find the number of cases in your area here.

