Tennessee health department reveals COVID-19 hotspots by county

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health released a map showing the COVID-19 hotspots across the state by county.
Shelby and Davidson counties are considered the biggest hotspots on the map with 2,376 cases in Shelby County and 2,383 cases in Davidson County. Following those counties, Sumner County has 608, Bledsoe County has 589, Rutherford County has 434, Williamson County has 399, Wilson County has 249 and Knox County has 214 cases.
The Knox County Health Department also breaks down the hotspot areas within the county by zipcode:
37919: 23 cases
37923: 19 cases
37922: 16 cases
37920: 15 cases
37932: 14 cases
37921: 13 cases
37917: 13 cases
37934: 12 cass
37931: 10 cases
All other areas had cases less than 10 according to the data provided by the health department. You can find the number of cases in your area here.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.