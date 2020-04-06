$200M in grants available to help county, city governments

Governor Bill Lee announced $200 million in grants will be distributed to county and city governments across the state.

According to a release from the governor's office, the grants will go towards local expenses for one fiscal year in 2021. The funding for the grants will be based on the population of each area.

Each county can expect to receive at least $500,000 in grants and each city can expect at least $30,000.

Davidson, Moore and Trousdale counties will receive one joint grant.

The funds for each city or county can be used for one-time COVID-19 expenses such as emergency food, shelter and equipment. Areas impacted by March tornadoes can also use the grant money for relief efforts.

