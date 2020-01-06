TRAFFIC: I-25 south experiencing backups from Heiskell to I-40

7:31 a.m. I-40 westbound in Knox County crews are working a crash with multiple vehicles involved near I-275.

7:00 a.m. An injury crash on Mall Road at Washington Pike is causing backups

3:40 a.m. Crews are working to clear cargo spilled on I-40 eastbound at the Rockwood Airport Road exit. According to TDOT, the left lane was blocked at 3:30 a.m. and is not expected to be clear until around noon.

Westbound traffic is not affected by the issue.

