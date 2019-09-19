TRAVEL ALERT: Long lines at McGhee Tyson as peak travel season arrives

Travel alert for anyone flying out of McGhee Tyson airport: Allow some extra time due to long TSA checkpoint lines.

Travelers at McGhee Tyson Airport report they experienced long wait times before 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officials tell WVLT News the busiest time of day is between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. most mornings.

Photos show travelers in the TSA checkpoint line backed up to the airline ticketing counters.

McGhee Tyson said in a release on Monday that October marks the beginning of a peak travel season for TYS. There will be longer lines at both the airline ticket counters and at the security checkpoint.

Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their scheduled departure time to make their departure as smooth as possible.

The airport is working to reduce the time passengers spend in line by hosting a TSA PreCheck Pop-Up Enrollment event on September 23 – October 4, 2019.

This program allows passengers to participate in an expedited screening process that minimizes their time standing in a security checkpoint line.

Officials also said they are working to build an additional line through TSA check to help make the process move more quickly.

